Farhan Akhtar is busy hanging out with the boys & not Shibani Dandekar during this quarantine period; See pic

During this quarantine period, Farhan Akhtar is having a gala time hanging out with his boys. Read on to know more:

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country will be under a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. While Bollywood celebrities who have been under self-isolation for quite a while, have been having a gala time by making the best use of their time during this quarantine period. While has been doing household chores, has been working out, has been spending time with Maximus and much more, Farhan Akhtar has also been having a fun time with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, daughter Akira and his pet dog Jimmy.

A few days back, Farhan had adopted a stray dog and has been posting photos and videos of the little puppy on his social media accounts. And now, just a few hours back, Farhan is posing with Jimmy and the new puppy while gazing out of the balcony. Sharing the adorable picture, Farhan wrote, "Try hanging out with the boys." and has given his girlfriend the credit. The actor's latest Instagram posts prove that he is having a great time with the new puppy and is all gaga over her.

Meanwhile, celebrities like , Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and others have also been urging fans to not abandon their pets and also to feed stray animals during this crucial time. On the work front, Farhan will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan with Mrunal Thakur. Just like others, the Bollywood film industry has been adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Shoots have come to a halt and the release dates of many movies have been suspended for an indefinite period until further notice.

