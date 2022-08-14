Farhan Akhtar calls Laal Singh Chaddha ‘beautiful’; Says ‘Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump’

Laal Singh Chaddha is definitely one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and others has made it to the headlines since the first look of the film was released. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni has written the film. Several celebrities have watched the film and penned their reviews. Keeping the bandwagon, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share a review of the film.

Farhan Akhtar reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the poster he wrote, “Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post below:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Naga and everyone has been praising his performance. Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in the film and according to fans, this is one of the biggest highlights of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

