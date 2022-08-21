Farhan Akhtar cannot stop smiling as he poses with his ‘checked mate’ Shibani Dandekar; PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two recently got married and since then they are painting the town red with their love. They never hesitate in expressing their love for each other either be it on social media or otherwise. Shibani had been sharing pictures and videos from a wedding that she is attending with her sister Anusha Dandekar. And now it looks like Farhan is there to join them. He shared an adorable picture of the two and we cannot stop gushing over them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with Shibani Dandekar. Farhan looked happy in a dark blue hoodie and black pants while Shibani looked cute in an oversized checks cloak. She hugged her hubby sideways as they posed on the streets. Sharing this picture, Farhan wrote, “My Checked Mate” with a heart emoji.

Check out Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s picture:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

