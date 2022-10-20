Farhan Akhtar celebrates 16 years of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don; Fans ask 'when is Don 3 happening'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don has completed 16 years of its release today. The action thriller is directed by Farhan Akhtar and also starred Priyanka Chopra as Roma in the lead, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar and Om Puri appears in supporting roles. Don was an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 classic. Don also received positive reviews from critics and audiences, with praise for its action sequences, soundtrack, and SRK and PeeCee's performances.

On 16 years of Don's release, Farhan took to his social media handle and shared a video featuring one of Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue saying, "Don ke dushman ki sabse badi galti yeh hai ki who Don ka dushman hai." alongside Don's theme track playing in the background. "Happy birthday Don. 16 years and counting," captioned the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor. Don also won Best Asian Film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, in 2011, a sequel titled Don 2 was also released. SRK, Priyanka, Boman, and Om, reprised their roles.

Fans demand Don 3

Soon after, fans in the comments section demanded Don 3 with Shah Rukh Khan. A user said: "Waiting for Done 3 ... And further." Another user commented: "Don 3 with mighty srk and mighty pcj pls." While a third user added: "bhai yaar DON 3 bana do naaa." "Bhai Don 3 ki shooting kab chalu kar rahe ho," said another. The movie was released in 2016 and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar's production company Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar begins working on Don 3 script

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Farhan Akhtar has started working on Don 3. "Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked," revealed a source close to the development.

Further, the source added that Farhan has discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father, the original creator of Don (1978), Javed Akhtar as well. Currently, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but it is confirmed that Farhan has kickstarted the work on Don 3's script. "Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added. An official announcement by Farhan is yet to be made.

Farhan Akhtar's work front

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return to the director's chair after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa. The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in key roles. Its script will be co-written by Farhan, his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will be produced by Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar- Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Je Le Zaraa will revolve around an all-girls road trip. Meanwhile, the film would mark Priyanka's comeback to Bollywood after The Sky Is Pink. The actress worked with Farhan Akhtar in the film.

Jee Le Zaraa announcement

In 2021, on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan announced his directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina. This makes the trio's first on-screen collaboration together.