Farhan Akhtar collaborates with Marvel Studios for an international project; All set to shoot in Bangkok

Fans of Farhan Akhtar have been gearing up to see him showcase his boxing skills in the upcoming film, Toofaan. However, amid this, the actor-filmmaker has quietly travelled to Bangkok where he is apparently gearing up to shoot for an international project with none other than Marvel Studios. While the promotions for Toofaan with Mrunal Thakur are yet to take off, Farhan quietly took off for Bangkok and is all set to work on an international project with the Studio known for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A source close to the development shares, "Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide." While this sounds like an amazing development for the actor-producer-director, there are no other details that have been disclosed about the international collaboration. The source further adds, "All other details of the project are strictly under wraps."

Marvel Studios is known for films like Iron Man, Ant Man, Avengers series and many more prolific and blockbuster projects that did well across the globe. Amid this, the news of Farhan collaborating with the Studios has surely left fans excited.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be seen in Toofaan with Mrunal and Paresh Rawal. The film's teaser left fans excited to see the actor in the avatar of a boxer. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2021.

