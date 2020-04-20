Farhan Akhtar condemns the attack on 3 people in Palghar; Says 'mob rule should have no place in our society'

The Sky Is Pink actor wrote in his tweet that mob rule should have no place in our society and that he hopes the murderers who killed 3 people have been arrested.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter to condemn the attack on 3 people. The Sky Is Pink actor wrote in his tweet that mob rule should have no place in our society and that he hopes the murderers have been arrested. Farhan goes on to write that he hopes justice will be delivered swiftly. The Bollywood actor cum producer has sent a strong message about the violence in society and how there is absolutely no place for such barbaric acts in our society. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the upcoming film Toofan.

As per the latest news reports, this film will feature the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor as a boxer. The Bollywood film Toofan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and will also feature Mrunal Thakur. The news reports on Farhan Akhtar also suggest that he has undergone tremendous physical training for the film Toofan. News reports further suggest that Farhan revealed it was not an easy task to undergo the physical transformation. Farhan also reportedly said that he had to consume food items that had fats, starch, and carbs.

Check out the tweet by Farhan Akhtar:

Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (FarOutAkhtar) April 19, 2020

The Dil Dhadakne Do star also mentioned that even though it was a tough task he did manage to put on 15 kgs of weight for his role in Toofan. Now, the fans are very excited about the film Toofan and more so to see Farhan Akhtar essay the role of a boxer. The much-awaited film Toofan will see Farhan in a high-intensity role.

