Farhan Akhtar congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for his OTT platform; Twitter erupts with Don 3 trend

Shah Rukh Khan is King Khan for a reason and he enjoys a massive fan following amongst the masses. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him set the silver screen on fire and ever since the teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan has been released, fans are jumping with joy. But if there is a movie of him that fans cannot get enough of and are wanting to see a sequel of for a long time now is the Farhan Akhtar directorial Don. Today as the actor shared the news of him coming soon on the OTT platform, Farhan took to his Twitter handle to congratulate. What followed was a series of tweets by netizens demanding Don 3.

Replying to Farhan Akhtar’s tweet congratulating Shah Rukh Khan, one of the netizens wrote, “Kab start karonge story pe kaam @FarOutAkhtar #Don3.” Another couple of users wrote, “Please make Don 3”, “We want Don 3”, “What’s the update on Don 3”, “Why Farhan Why?? Start working on #Don3 now”, “@FarOutAkhtar bhai #Don3 bna de please. don2 dekh dekh ker mann ko shanti kab tak denge. Plz”. Netizens tweeted about Don 3 so much that the film is trending on Twitter.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone. John Abraham, who had also gone to Spain with his wife Priya Runchal, recently came back to the bay for his work commitments.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan announced his new project SRK+ today and fans are going gaga over it. Even Salman Khan congratulated him and that has got everyone even more excited.

