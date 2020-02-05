Farhan Akhtar credits girlfriend Shibani Dandekar for the 'splashback' video from Maldives vacay; WATCH

Farhan Akhtar has shared a throwback video of himself jumping out of the sea when he was vacationing in Maldives with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Toofan with Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. The actor is quite active on social media and has been lately winning hearts with his latest photos with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Recently, Shibani took to Instagram and posted a throwback video of herself jumping into the sea but what caught our attention was Shibani’s caption that proved that it was none other than boyfriend Farhan Akhtar who turned photographer for his ladylove as he recorded the video.

And today, Farhan Akhtar has shared a throwback video of himself jumping out of the sea when the two were vacationing in Maldives. The actor has credited his girlfriend Shibani for the video followed by a kiss emoji. In the video, we can see Farhan coming out of the pool in a backward direction and then he wears his shades and has a sip of a drink and poses for the camera. Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Splashback .. #FarOutdoors #maldives #blueskies #blueseas #waterbabies @shibanidandekar" with a kiss emoji. Looks like, Shibani and Farhan both were having a gala time shooting for each other during their vacay.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani have made their relationship official, reports suggest that the two will tie the knot by the end of the year post the release of Toofan, however, there has been no confirmation on the same. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating for more than two years and fans are waiting for the two to announce about their marriage soon.

