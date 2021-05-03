Farhan Akhtar criticize those selling fake COVID 19 medication: You have to be a special kind of monster

Farhan Akhtar slammed those for selling fake medicines amid this second wave of Coronavirus. He shared his disappointment on his official Twitter handle.

India is witnessing the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus. It is badly affecting the lives of common people as the cases are on the surge. Right from common people to celebrities all are coming forward and extending a helping hand. However, amid this pandemic situation reports of fake medication being sold are coming in. This news has made actor Farhan Akhtar sad. Reacting to this news, the actor called those selling fake COVID 19 medication a ‘monster’. He shared the views on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!!” His tweet came after news reports of raids at several factories manufacturing and selling fake Remdesivir injections had surfaced. The medicine is in high demand nationwide following the recent surge in COVID 19 cases. Fans also come out in his support and shared their views. One of the fans compared the price with gold and wrote that it is more expensive than gold.

Another wrote, “I feel people who are trying to line their pockets with money atm, don't realise that they are lining their pockets with the death and misery of thousands of people. They don't realise that this pain and misery in their pockets which will haunt them later in life.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!! — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Toofan. He will essay the role of a boxer in the film. It is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

