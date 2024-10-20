Farhan Akhtar did not like the end of Fire and wanted to change the climax, reveals Shabana Azmi: ‘It will ruin the whole…’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently disclosed that the ending of her critically acclaimed 1996 film Fire was modified based on a suggestion from her stepson, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Azmi reminisced about their discussion regarding the script, during which young Farhan proposed altering the ending because he "didn't like it" and expressed concern that it would change the film's overall purpose, leading people to think that Azmi had done something wrong.

In a recent interview with PTI, Shabana recalled, "What’s interesting is that Farhan is younger than Zoya and I had discussed this film with him back then. He was very young, and I told him to read the script. And he loved it.

He said, ‘I don’t like the end because this woman (Radha) dies. It will ruin the whole purpose of the film, and people might think, you did something wrong’. He said, ‘She must survive’," Azmi said, adding that she shared the feedback with director Deepa Mehta.

She said, ‘Let me think about it.’ That’s what set the film, so it was my entire family that came and supported me for the film.”

Fire was one of the pioneering mainstream Bollywood films to depict homosexual relationships and one of the first to portray a lesbian relationship on screen.

Azmi noted that she carefully weighed the potential consequences of accepting the role, especially about her social work with women in slums.

This Indo-Canadian film, penned and directed by Deepa Mehta, explores themes of love, identity, and societal norms through the story of two women, Radha (played by Azmi) and Sita (Nandita Das), who form a profound emotional and romantic connection.

While participating in a masterclass at the Mumbai Film Festival, where she conversed with actress Vidya Balan, Azmi revealed that she had sought her family's input regarding the film before agreeing to take on the role.

She voiced her worries, explaining that she feared her involvement in the film could negatively impact her community work and that the women she assisted might struggle to continue working with her.

During that period, she received support from her husband, Javed Akhtar, and her stepdaughter, Zoya Akhtar. She recounted that Zoya was just 18 years old at the time and had asked her what she was currently working on.

When Ankur actress mentioned that she had been offered a film she liked but had concerns about, Zoya inquired about the nature of the problem.

After Azmi explained that she would be playing a specific character, Zoya responded that if the Neerja actress liked the script, there shouldn’t be any issue. She reflected on this exchange, noting that it highlighted how a younger generation tends to think differently.

The Mandi actress remembered the wise words of her husband, Javed Akhtar, who advised her, saying that if she was prepared to face criticism and felt capable of handling the subject with sensitivity and empathy for the character, she should proceed with the role.

He encouraged her to pursue what she believed in, acknowledging that while she would likely face backlash, it was important not to worry about it.

On the work front, Shabana will next appear in Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, alongside Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. Meanwhile, Farhan has several projects lined up, including Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, as well as Jee Le Zara.

