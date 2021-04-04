Farhan Akhtar drops love for Shibani Dandekar's stunning bikini photo as she reminisces beach days.

Over the long weekend, Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to reminisce about her beach vacation and Farhan Akhtar was all hearts for it.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may not be the most 'PDA on social media' couple, but definitely make headlines with their adorable posts on each other. From professing their love to each other via mushy captions to their cutesy photos, the couple definitely have a major fan following on the gram. Over the long weekend, Shibani took to Instagram to reminisce about her beach vacation as another lockdown in Maharashtra amid rising Covid 19 cases looms.

Posing for the camera while looking out at the magical ocean, Shibani looks all things happy and content. The photo is from Shibani's Maldives trip and the host definitely looks stunning in her bikini. Donning a tropical printed bikini, Shibani can be seen sitting and posing presumably for Farhan's camera with clear blue water and a small water slide in the background.

Shibani captioned the photo, "Beach is better #wheremyheartis." While we agree that life is better at the beach, Farhan was in love with girlfriend Shibani's photos. The Toofaan actor dropped hearts in the comments section just like many of Shibani's followers who flooded the comments section.

Take a look at Shibani's post:

Earlier this year on Farhan's birthday, Shibani penned the most adorable birthday note for her partner as she wrote, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo." While Farhan and Shibani have been dating for three years, the couple have no immediate plans of getting married.

