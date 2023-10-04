Farhan Akhtar drops love-soaked PIC with wife Shibani Akhtar; calls her 'happy place'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has never missed a chance to flaunt his acting skills on the big screen. After making his debut, the actor has been unstoppable and proceeded to deliver countless blockbusters and curate a huge fan base for himself. Farhan Akhtar is not just an impeccable actor, but also a singer, director, and needless to say, the most doting husband to his wife Shibani Akhtar. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of the adorable lovebirds and fans have been going gaga over it.

Farhan Akhtar shares loveable photo with wife Shibani Akhtar

Shibani and Farhan are adored by many and fans keep waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the duo together. Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic black and white picture with his wife Shibani Akhtar. Sitting next to each other, Farhan and Shibani undoubtedly seem to be very much in love with each other and it can be safe to say that the picture is an absolute treat for the fans of the lovebirds. Sharing the photograph on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Farhan captioned the post, “Happy place .. @shibaniakhtar” and also added a heart emoticon.

Fans go frenzy after getting a glimpse of lovebirds Farhan and Shibani

After Farhan Akhtar dropped the photograph, his fans flooded the comment section with happy reactions. “Hope this lasts forever.,” said a fan and another fan commented, “Lovely couple”. Several other fans also heaped red heart emoticons and fire emoticons expressing love for their favorite couple.

Let’s dig into Farhan Akhtar’s career trajectory

Farhan Akhtar stepped into the world of acting with Rock On! and proceeded to deliver innumerable spectacular movies. From The Sky Is Pink and Dil Dhadakne Do to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Karthik Calling Karthik, the actor’s movies have always been a treat for his fans. Notably, the actor also tried his hand at film direction with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and also lent his voice to songs including Senorita and Atrangi Yaari.

ALSO READ: PIC: Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday; shares a special post