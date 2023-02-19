Farhan Akhtar drops wedding PICS with Shibani Dandekar to wish her on 1st anniversary: ‘Here’s to infinity’
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The actor reminisced their wedding, and penned a romantic note for his wife Shibani!
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in February last year, in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their close friends and families. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, actress Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and his family, Amrita Arora and others attended Shibani and Farhan’s wedding last year. Now, the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and on this occasion, Farhan penned a short yet romantic note for his wife Shibani.
Farhan Akhtar’s romantic note for Shibani on their first wedding anniversary
Farhan Akhtar reminisced their wedding day, and shared pictures from the celebration. The first picture is a candid, which shows Farhan and Shibani sharing a laugh as they posed together. The next picture shows them sharing a kiss at their wedding ceremony. Farhan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Shibani wore a custom-designed lehenga from Jade by Monica and Karishma that featured red lace embroidery over a light pink base. The skirt had a fish-cut silhouette, and it was paired with a corset-style blouse.
Sharing the wedding pictures, Farhan wished his ladylove a happy wedding anniversary. He wrote, “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to (infinity emoji).” Shibani commented on the post and wrote, “Foo,” along with heart-eyed emoji. Check out his post below!
Abhishek Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Amrita Arora react to Farhan Akhtar’s post
Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hugging face emoji on Farhan Akhtar’s post, while Sussanne Khan commented, “Happy anniversary to u both.” Amrita Arora, Ira Dubey and others showered love on the couple, and dropped heart emojis on Farhan’s post.
