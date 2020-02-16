Farhan Akhtar ecstatic as Gully Boy breaks record to win most awards for a single film ever at Filmfare 2020

Farhan Akhtar, who produced the blockbuster hit with Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya, took to Instagram to announce the biggest achievement for the film.

A year after its release, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy went on to break a big record at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam. Representing the film in the north-eastern state were lead actors , and debutante Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film not only did exceptionally well in the acting department but rapper Divine's music also shined through. Farhan Akhtar, who produced the blockbuster hit with Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya, took to Instagram to announce the biggest achievement for the film.

An ecstatic Farhan shared a photo of all the categories in which Gully Boy triumphed other films and wrote, "What a wonderful night..! Gully Boy breaks the Filmfare record for most awards to a single film." He also tagged all those associated with the film and further wrote, "Congratulations to the BTS teams at @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms for all the effort and hours they put into supporting the creation of our film. Congratulations to the light boys, sound boys, setting dada’s, spot boys, drivers and all set support staff. Congratulations to all post production teams, visual and sound, who worked on our film. And most of all, Congratulations to the rapper community for inspiring the film and supporting it with love and pride. Boht Hard..!!!! Aapka Time Aagaya."

Sister Zoya was equally excited as she reposted Farhan's wish on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Best one year gift ever." Check out Farhan's latest Instagram post below:

Apart from Ranveer and Alia taking home the Best Actor awards, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash picked up awards in the supporting role category. Zoya also won Best Director and Gully Boy was announced as Best Film.

