Farhan Akhtar enjoys a Maldivian holiday with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as she calls it her 'happy place'

Shibani Dandekar recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture with her beau Farhan Akhtar as they enjoy their Maldives vacay.

Not only Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are also currently holidaying in the island country of Maldives. The couple are sharing glimpses of their vacation on their social media handles. Recently, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture with her beau Farhan wherein both of them can be seen enjoying a swim at a pool. Shibani described the picture as her ‘happy place’ with Farhan. They have been accompanied by Farhan’s daughter Akira Akhtar.

Earlier, Farhan had also posted a picture from the beach wherein Shibani and Akira can be seen jumping with joy. While sharing the same, he captioned it as, “Beach-o-beech @akiraakhtar @shibanidandekar #faroutdoors #maldives #mightaswelljump”. Shibani and Farhan have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they have announced their relationship. From enjoying a vacation to celebrating festivals together– the duo has been shelling out some major couple goals.

Take a look at Shibani Dandekar’s latest picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama titled Toofan alongside Mrunal Thakur. Farhan will be essaying the role of a boxer in the film. Toofan also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role as he will be seen as Farhan’s coach in the film.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Omprakash Mehra said, “Both Paresh and Farhan are great actors and both their characters are author-backed and well sketched out. There is a huge offering in store for the audience.”

Credits :Shibani Dandekar Instagram

