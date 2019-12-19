Farhan Akhtar expresses his disappointment as Gully Boy drops out of Oscars 2020.

A wave of excitement hit Bollywood when starrer Gully Boy made it into Oscar nominations 2020. It was a happy moment not only for the team but also for the fans as the film made an official entry in the Best Foreign Language category at the 92nd Academy Awards. However, after the ray of hope, the news of the film's exit from the final Oscar list comes as a disappointment for many.

The final list of the Oscar nominations has been drafted and sadly Gully Boy has not made it to the next round of nominations. The ten films that have been shortlisted are The Painted Bird, Truth and Justice, Les Misérables, Those Who Remained, Honeyland, Corpus Christi, Beanpole, Atlantics, Parasite and Pain & Glory. While the fans are heartbroken, Farhan Akhtar too is disappointed and upset about the same.

Recently, the actor expressed his dismay on Gully Boy's exit from the Oscar nominations as he spoke to a publication. Like others, Farhan wished to see Gully Boy bring an Oscar Award, however, he feels happy about the fact that the film is being acknowledged and it was given a chance to compete at an international level. He further wished the other films still in the running to bag the Oscar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, , and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film follows the story of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Mumbai who makes it big owing to his talent and luck. Gully Boy gives recognition to the voice of the street rappers and sheds light upon their talent.

