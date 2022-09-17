Farhan Akhtar 'feels fit' as he flaunts his toned physique in a sizzling pool pic; Shibani Dandekar reacts
Farhan Akhtar flaunts his muscles and abs in a pool pic. Check it out.
Farhan Akhtar is unarguably one of the most good-looking artists in Bollywood. The actor-filmmaker, who takes fitness very seriously, often treats fans and followers with sizzling pictures of his on Instagram. Recently, Farhan took to his official handle and flaunted his toned physique in a pool picture to the delight of both his admirers and B-town friends. The Toofan actor's photo has now set the internet on fire.
“Bringing back that fit feeling...,” wrote Farhan Akhtar, hinting that he is finally getting back to his fitness journey after a break. However, it is yet to be revealed if the actor is undergoing a transformation for his next project. “oh! ok then! hi there,” commented the actor-filmmaker’s wife Shibani Dandekar, who is clearly delighted to see her husband’s hot avatar. Farhan Akhtar’s cousin and popular filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Bhaiyya this is thirst trap to another degree.”
Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post here:
Coming to Farhan Akhtar’s acting career, he was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The sports drama, which featured the actor in the role of boxer Aziz Ali, had a direct OTT release. Later, Farhan made his Hollywood debut with the American series Ms. Marvel, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. He made a special appearance in the series as Waleed, the leader of Red Daggers.
Farhan Akhtar is now set to make a comeback to filmmaking with the upcoming movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which revolves around an all-girls trip, features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Jee Le Zaraa, which is penned by Zoya Akhtar, is expected to start rolling by the first quarter of 2023. The actor-director is also rumoured to be working on the third installment of his celebrated franchise Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
ALSO READ: Guess Mira Rajput's favourite movie which stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Farhan Akhtar