Farhan Akhtar 'feels fit' as he flaunts his toned physique in a sizzling pool pic; Shibani Dandekar reacts

Farhan Akhtar is unarguably one of the most good-looking artists in Bollywood. The actor-filmmaker, who takes fitness very seriously, often treats fans and followers with sizzling pictures of his on Instagram. Recently, Farhan took to his official handle and flaunted his toned physique in a pool picture to the delight of both his admirers and B-town friends. The Toofan actor's photo has now set the internet on fire.

“Bringing back that fit feeling...,” wrote Farhan Akhtar, hinting that he is finally getting back to his fitness journey after a break. However, it is yet to be revealed if the actor is undergoing a transformation for his next project. “oh! ok then! hi there,” commented the actor-filmmaker’s wife Shibani Dandekar, who is clearly delighted to see her husband’s hot avatar. Farhan Akhtar’s cousin and popular filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Bhaiyya this is thirst trap to another degree.”