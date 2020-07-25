Farhan Akhtar feels relieved on getting back to work amid the lockdown

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finds getting back to work a relief and a joy but he also understands the importance of being socially responsible right now.

"Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we're in, it's important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction," Farhan tweeted.

Amid the relaxation in lockdown, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment resumed shooting for their next two projects "Hello Charlie" and "Dongri To Dubai" taking all necessary precautions. The makers shot the films adhering to government guidelines and taking additional precautions as well as ensuring the safety of cast and crew.They shot with a unit of about 150 members, and executed the schedule in accordance with the guidelines for risk protection against contagion of Covid-19 during filming.Ritesh posted: "We are back to doing what we love the most - making movies, with the people we love the most- our cast and crew! #MasksDistanceAction." The days were divided between both the films and the shoot has been completed.

