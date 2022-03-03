Farhan Akhtar flaunts his beefed-up look from Toofaan days in this THROWBACK pic; Mrunal Thakur reacts

Farhan Akhtar is one of the topmost actors of Bollywood currently. The actor had been making headlines for his wedding recently. He got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. The pictures from their wedding have been painting the town red and fans have been going gaga over it. Well, today Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him in his beefed-up avatar from the gym. This picture seems to be from his Toofaan days.

In the picture, we can see Farhan Akhtar posing in his gym. He stood wearing a grey sleeveless tee that he paired with black shorts. The Toofaan actor looks all pumped with his muscles looking fit. Those perfect cuts on his arms and those packs showing even over his tee prove the amount of hard work Farhan must have put in to get in shape. This picture appears to have been taken while he was prepping for his movie Toofaan. Sharing this pic he wrote, “#throwbackthursday. Posing for my action figure be like ..@samir_jaura thanks for sending me this. I’ll see you in the gym. #fitnessgoals.” His co-star from the movie, Mrunal Thakur also took to the comments section and commented ‘Hey Aziz’ with a hi smiley.

Take a look:

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, the couple took vows and got married and made it Instagram official only a few days later. Sharing the official wedding photos, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

