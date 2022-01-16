Farhan Akhtar flaunts his ripped body in new PIC, GF Shibani Dandekar shares priceless reaction

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are easily one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds have been dating for over three years now, and have seldom shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Farhan and Shibani often take to their respective social media handles and post loved-up pictures, videos, and comments for each other, while fans swoon over them. Speaking of which, Shibani has an epic reaction to a picture shared by Farhan on his Instagram space today and you should not miss it.

Earlier today, Farhan took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a stunning picture of himself. As the filmmaker and actor posed for the picture, he casually flaunted his ripped body, especially his chiseled biceps. Farhan can be seen wearing a black muscle tee, which he combined with a pair of black joggers and uber-chic sneakers. Farhan smiled at the camera slightly, as he sat on a stool and posed for the photograph.

While the picture was flooded with likes and comments from fans, Farhan’s ladylove, Shibani Dandekar also left a priceless reaction. Her comment read, “whoaaaaaa (fire and red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

In other news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. “Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life,” revealed a source close to the couple.

