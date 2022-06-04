Farhan Akhtar gets back to writing; Fans wonder if Don 3 script is in the making

Farhan Akhtar is a renowned actor who has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. But apart from his acting prowess, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor is also known for his writing and directorial skills. He has given us masterpieces like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On, Don - The Chase Begins etc. In fact, his Don franchise has been a massive hit among the audience and post the two installments, fans have been eagerly waiting for Don 3. And now, the third installment of the Don franchise is once again creating a buzz in the town as there are speculations that Farhan has begun working on it.

This happened after Ritesh Sidhwani had shared a pic of Farhan working on his laptop. In the pic, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen in a bearded look and was dressed in a comfy shirt. He was busy putting pen to paper and was unaware of getting clicked. Riteish had captioned the image as, “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” Soon, the netizens had taken to the comment section and were wondering if Farhan is working on Don 3 script. For the uninitiated, Don and Don 2 has been written, directed and produced by Farhan and fans are eagerly looking forward to the third installment of the franchise now.

Check out fans’ comments here:

Meanwhile, Farhan is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

Also Read: Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif team up for Farhan Akhtar's road trip film