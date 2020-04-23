Farhan Akhtar gets an earful from ladylove Shibani Dandekar as he disturbs her while she cooks pasta; WATCH

Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar captures ladylove Shibani Dandekar as she cooks pasta amid lockdown

Ever since the lockdown, lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been staying together and thanks to social media, we have often seen Farhan and Shibani workout together and share candid photos. And today, TV host Shibani Dandekar posted a video on Instagram of herself, cooking pasta while her boyfriend, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar films her. Well, this is not the first time that Shibani has cooked amid the lockdown as earlier, she was seen baking cookies, which turned bad.

In the latest, Shibani Dandekar attempted at cooking mushroom pasta and alongside the video, she wrote, “How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen??! making pasta with mushrooms spring onions and cream sauce! I’ve made this a thousand times and it still isn’t that good! thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman!” Cleary, we know that Farhan is recording the video while Shibani cooks but what caught our attention is when Shibani, in a playful manner, scolds Farhan for disturbing her when she puts oil in the pan. In the video, as soon as Shibani puts oil in the pan, she bends over to peek into the pan and that is when, Farhan says, “Is there a reason why you have to peek over the pan,” and to this, Shibani says, “Generally when you record videos, you are supposed to be silent behind the camera.”

Earlier, reports suggested that Shibani and Farhan Akhtar are planning to get married towards the end of 2020 after the release of Farhan's film Toofan. While there were no confirmation on the same, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t quite know when will Toofan release or when will the two tie the knot.

