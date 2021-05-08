Farhan Akhtar gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine via drive through; Urges fans to be patient during process

Farhan Akhtar shared the news of getting his first dose of Coronavirus vaccine as he urged people to stay safe during the pandemic.

The COVID 19 vaccination drive has begun across India and everyone above the age of 18 years has a chance to get themselves vaccinated. And while it is one of the key weapons to fight to fight the deadly virus, several celebrities have come forward to encourage people to get vaccinated. In fact, several celebs have also got themselves vaccinated of late. Joining them, Farhan Akhtar had got his first dose of COVID 19 vaccine. The actor shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter as he urged people to stay safe.

Interestingly, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor revealed that he took the dose via drive through. While shared the new, Farhan stated that while the process takes a couple of hours, it is important to be patient during the same. “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s tweet:

Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.

To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 8, 2021

Earlier, had also got her second dose of COVID 19 vaccine. She even took to micro blogging site to share her pics while getting vaccinated. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress and urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated as this will help to keep everyone safe. “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe,” Preity tweeted.

Also Read: Preity Zinta gets her second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated ‘so we are all safe’

Share your comment ×