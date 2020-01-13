Farhan Akhtar gives a glimpse of his ‘fun times’ as he enjoys perfect weekend with his besties; See pic

Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, enjoyed some good time with his besties during the weekend.

Farhan Akhtar is in a happy space these days on both personal and professional front. While on the professional front, he is gearing up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan, his love life has also been creating a lot of buzz as he is going strong with his relationship with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Besides, the actor also had a special birthday celebration with his lady love. And looks Farhan is still in the mood to chill as he is making the most of his time these days and is adding new moments to his fun times.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, who is often known as ‘yaaron ka yaar’, chose to spend his weekend with his besties. Yes! The superstar recently had a reunion with his friend circle which included his lady love Shibani, director Ritesh Sidhwani, Amrita Arora and others. Farhan even shared a glimpse of their happy moments from the weekend on social media wherein the entire group was seen posing happily for the camera. The picture will certainly make you miss your own friend’s group.

Take a look at Farhaan Akhtar's fun times with besties:

Talking about the actor’s upcoming movie, Farhan, who is reuniting with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the second time after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is all set to play the role of a boxer in Toofan. Apart from Farhan, the movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Farhan, Rakeysh and Ritesh, Toofan is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More