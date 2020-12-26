Farhan Akhtar gives a sweet kiss to GF Shibani Dandekar as Christmas gift; Hrithik Roshan calls it 'beautiful'

Hrithik Roshan could not stop gushing over Farhan Akhtar and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar's loved up photo. The couple shared a stunning photo together and sent out Christmas wishes to all.

Several Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of Christmas with their near and dear ones. Couples in Bollywood celebrated the festival together and shared glimpses of it on social media. Speaking of this, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar gave all a glimpse of their Christmas celebration as they spent time together. The stunning photo in which Farhan could be seen giving his ladylove a kiss on Christmas left and the internet in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared a loved up picture with her boyfriend, Farhan Akhtar. In the photo, Farhan could be seen leaning on Shibani and planting a sweet kiss on her head. Shibani, on the other hand, could be seen clicking a perfect selfie and archiving the sweet and endearing moment with her beau. Holding his ladylove close, Farhan is seen sporting a shirtless look and the endearing photo won the internet.

Sharing the photo, Shibani wrote, "Merry Xmas from mine to yours @faroutakhtar." Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment on it and called it, 'Beautiful.' On the other hand, Dia Mirza also was all heart for the photo. Anusha Dandekar, however, had a complaint and wrote, "But we aren't in the picture."

Take a look at the photo and comments:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Shibani has been lighting up the internet with stunning photos from paradise and has been crediting Farhan Akhtar as the photographer. The couple has been seeing each other for quite some time and every time they share endearing photos with each other, they tend to go viral. On the work front, Shibani was seen in Four More Shots Please Season 2. On the other hand, Farhan will be seen in Toofan. It is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Credits :Shibani Dandekar Instagram

