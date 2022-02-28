Farhan Akhtar goofs around with Shibani Dandekar in unseen photo from their Mehendi ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dreamy wedding dominated headlines and social media over the last two weeks. But before their big day, Farhan and Shibani had a fun Mehendi celebration with only family and a few friends. The event took place on Zoya and Farhan's sea-view home terrace which was decked up in boho decor and string lights.

While Shibani Dandekar shared several photos from the celebrations on her Instagram, we chanced upon an unseen photo. Shared by the couple's common friend, this goofy photo shows Farhan hilariously pushing Shibani Dandekar out of the frame. With his hand on her head, Shibani does seem surprised and had an adorable reaction.

Check out Farhan and Shibani's goofy Mehendi photos below:

While the couple took vows and got married, they made it Instagram official only a few days later. Sharing the official wedding photos, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you." Farhan looked dapper in an all-black tux and Shibani looked breathtaking in her red and nude combination corset gown.

