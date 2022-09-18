Farhan Akhtar has his Sunday mood just right; WATCH him singing with his dogs
Farhan Akhtar will soon be starting the shoot of his next film Jee Le Zaraa staring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif.
Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial which will be on a road trip. He is coming back direction after a long time. His Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is still most loved. Right from songs to the story, everything was just perfect in the film. However, apart from filmmaking and acting, he is also a very good singer. And today on Sunday he shared a video in which we can see him jamming with his dogs.
Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram post:
The director cum actor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him sitting with his guitar and singing. His dogs who are sitting with him are copying him. All three are enjoying it. He captioned it as ‘Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.” As soon as he dropped the video, his sister Zoya Akhtar commented and called it the best band ever. Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon and others commented. Fans even dropped emojis in the comment section.
Farhan was last seen in Toofan in which he essayed the role of a boxer. It was released on the digital platform.
Watch the video here:
Earlier, in the day he even wished Shabana Azmi on her birthday. He shared a picture from his wedding in which they are dancing. The actor mentioned that it was his childhood dream to dance with her. Jee Le Zaraa will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is written by Zoya Akhtar and the shoot will start in 2023.
