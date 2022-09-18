Farhan Akhtar has his Sunday mood just right; WATCH him singing with his dogs

Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial which will be on a road trip. He is coming back direction after a long time. His Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is still most loved. Right from songs to the story, everything was just perfect in the film. However, apart from filmmaking and acting, he is also a very good singer. And today on Sunday he shared a video in which we can see him jamming with his dogs.

The director cum actor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him sitting with his guitar and singing. His dogs who are sitting with him are copying him. All three are enjoying it. He captioned it as ‘Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.” As soon as he dropped the video, his sister Zoya Akhtar commented and called it the best band ever. Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon and others commented. Fans even dropped emojis in the comment section.

Farhan was last seen in Toofan in which he essayed the role of a boxer. It was released on the digital platform.

Watch the video here: