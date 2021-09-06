Farhan Akhtar hilariously reveals how netizens demand for Don 3, calls it a 'love hate relationship'

Farhan Akhtar has not just given us memorable onscreen performances but has also created memories on the big screen as a director. From Dil Chahta Hai to Lakshya to even Don starring Shah Rukh Khan, the multi talented personality recently revealed a hilarious anecdote. Appearing on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2, Farhan revealed how fans demand for Don 3.

In the upcoming episode's teaser, Arbaaz Khan read out loud a few tweets and comments that have been made on Farhan's social media handles. One such tweet was, "Don 3 banao, shaadi baad mai kar lena (Make Don 3 first, you can get married later)." The actor laughed out loud over the comment and then revealed how fans and netizens demand Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar said, "Unka ek love-hate relationship hogaya hai mere saath. They will say, 'Yaar please give me Don 3 MC BC." The anecdote cracked up Arbaaz Khan.

A few other tweets from trolls included Farhan being called a 'flop hero' and his voice as 'phati hui aawaz'. The actor took them sportingly and reacted humbly saying, "Your fans are very loyal to you. But for trolls, they will not leave any chance to troll you."

In the episode, he was also asked about his and his sister Zoya Akhtar’s reaction to the professional split between their father Javed Akhtar and Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan, Farhan said, “I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim Saab and dad, it never trickled down to us."

