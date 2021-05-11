Farhan Akhtar HITS back at netizen who questioned actor's out of turn vaccination at drive through center

Farhan Akhtar slammed one netizen while clarifying his stance on how he received the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine in Mumbai.

Days after Farhan Akhtar's tweet on getting his first shot of Covid 19 vaccine caused controversy, the actor has now reacted to all those queries of netizens. For the unversed, Farhan had tweeted, "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe."

However, the actor's tweet raised many questions and left several netizens irked over how the 47-year-old actor managed to get the jab at a drive-in center meant for senior citizens. Now, Farhan slammed one netizen while clarifying his stance. A netizen tweeted, "Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive in reserved for 60+years senior citizens...Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination."

Replying to this, Farhan said, "The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone."

Take a look at the tweet below:

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021

After the success of the first drive-in vaccination center in Mumbai, the BMC opened seven new centers. Several celebrities have now received their first dose of Covid 19 vaccine including Virat Kohli, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan and among others.

