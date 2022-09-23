Farhan Akhtar is all hearts as he shares an adorable PIC of Shibani Dandekar cuddling their pet

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They never fail to grab fans’ attention with their posts and mushy pictures on social media. Both are active on social media and their Instagram PDA leaves their followers swooning. Today, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo of his wife and their pet Tyson. The couple is also a dog lover and often shares pictures with their pet.

Farhan shared a picture of Shibani cuddling with her fur baby Tyson. Shibani is seen wearing a black tank top. Sharing this pic, Farhan wrote, “#tystagram @shibanidandekarakhtar.” A few days Farhan shared a video in which he was seen playing guitar with his dogs and wrote in the caption, “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.”