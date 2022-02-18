Farhan Akhtar off to Khandala for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar also spotted

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, February 19. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and last evening we gave you a glimpse of the rooftop Mehendi bash of the couple. Well, today we have got a glimpse of the groom-to-be leaving for Khandala where reportedly the wedding is about to take place. Even the sister of the bride-to-be, Anusha Dandekar was spotted entering Farhan’s house with a smile.

In the video, we can see Farhan Akhtar seated in the back of his car. Although the visuals are not very clear, but we can see the actor-director talking on his phone while he is all set to leave for Khandala where he will be tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar. We also spotted the bride-to-be’s sister Anusha Dandekar entering Farhan’s house, In the pictures, we can see her smiling as she drove her car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding, according to a report published in India Today, Farhan will be performing a special song for Shibani during the sangeet ceremony. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, it will indeed be an aww-worthy moment. Apart from this, Shibani’s girl gang is also said to be quite excited for the ceremony and have, reportedly, been planning songs and dance sequences for the same. This isn’t all. Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be bride Shibani’s close friend, is also likely to perform during the sangeet.

ALSO READ: Jab they met on a show and cupid struck: Here's Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mushy love story