Farhan Akhtar lauds Mumbai Police for arresting ‘creep’ who threatened an actor’s daughter

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and tweeted in support of Mumbai Police by lauding their quickness in the matter as they detained a man who allegedly threatened an actor’s daughter on social media. In the tweet, Farhan also mentioned that such swift action is also taken by the police when female journalists’ safety is concerned. Farhan lauded the efforts of Mumbai police for quickly detaining a ‘creep’ who tweeted rape threats to a child. Reportedly Mumbai crime branch’s cyber wing officials have detained one person from Hyderabad who allegedly gave threats to the child on Twitter.

Farhan tweeted by writing, “I’m really glad to hear the Mumbai Police cyber cell have located and arrested the creep who tweeted rape threats to a child. Now hoping for similar swift action in cases of female journalists who receive rape threats almost on a daily basis.” The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also tweeted that it has taken cognizance of media reports of threats to the child. “This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate attention,” the committee wrote in its letter to the cybercrime branch of the Delhi Police.

On the work front, As reported by India Today, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol will be making a cameo or there will be a crossover between ZNMD and Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan is trying to make the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.” Jee Le Zaraa stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in leading parts.

