Farhan Akhtar on life after marriage with Shibani Dandekar: This just feels great as always

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples on the block. The newlyweds took the internet by storm with their wedding pictures. They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala in the presence of their family and closed friends. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale. The actor-director had never spoken about his love life openly till now. But, for the first time after the marriage, Farhan opened up about his life with Shibani.

In a conversation with India Today, Farhan Akhtar reveals that things are pretty much the same but he feels that he’s in a very happy space now. He further said that Shibani and he have been together for many years now so the wedding just puts some kind of an official tag on their relationship. But apart from that, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor quipped that their relationship is amazing and it feels great as always.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have dated each other for almost 4 years before they tied the knot. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony that was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. They kept the wedding as simple as possible. On February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.

