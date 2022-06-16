Farhan Akhtar lives his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment with Shibani Dandekar as they do scuba diving; WATCH

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to give us couple goals and are often making their fans go aww with their pictures and videos. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding. These two never hesitate in expressing their love on social media and often can be seen praising each other. Well, today the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him scuba diving with his wife Shibani and enjoying every moment.

The video begins with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dancing on the beach together. Farhan is wearing his grey t-shirt over black shorts and Shibani is wearing an oversized white shirt as they gear up for their moment. In the video, we can then see the couple enjoying a nice dive in the sea and enjoying marine life. Indeed, it looked like a scene from Farhan’s movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced last year and came with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.

