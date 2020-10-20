Farhan Akhtar marks 14 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Don; Fans demand Don 3

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared an uber cool poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his memorable all-black outfit coupled with dark glasses and a gun

If on one hand 's legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge clocked 25 years, SRK's Don co-starring completed 14 years. And to mark the occasion, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared an uber cool poster featuring SRK in his memorable all-black outfit coupled with dark glasses and a gun. Sharing the poster, Farhan remarked how it is quite impossible to forget Don.

Sharing the poster, Farhan captioned it, "Don ko yaad rakhna zaroori nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon (It's not important to remember Don because it's impossible to forget him). @iamsrk @priyankachopra @rampal72 @boman_irani @isha_konnects @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @jaduakhtar @rajeevsurti @ganeshhhegde."

Fans flooded the comments section on Farhan's tweet and asked him when will Don 3 release. "Waiting for next Don 3 please," wrote one fan. While another requested, "Need the 3rd installment ASAP, plsssss." A fan had a message for Farhan as he tweeted, "I hope @FarOutAkhtar doesn't say that "Don 3" ko lana mushkil hi nahi na mumkin hai."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post on 14 years of Don:

Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/UdXZlIOnAl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "It's #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever!"

Check it out:

Are you a fan of the Don franchise? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×