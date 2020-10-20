  1. Home
Farhan Akhtar marks 14 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Don; Fans demand Don 3

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared an uber cool poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his memorable all-black outfit coupled with dark glasses and a gun
If on one hand Shah Rukh Khan's legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge clocked 25 years, SRK's Don co-starring Priyanka Chopra completed 14 years. And to mark the occasion, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani shared an uber cool poster featuring SRK in his memorable all-black outfit coupled with dark glasses and a gun. Sharing the poster, Farhan remarked how it is quite impossible to forget Don. 

Sharing the poster, Farhan captioned it, "Don ko yaad rakhna zaroori nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon (It's not important to remember Don because it's impossible to forget him). @iamsrk @priyankachopra @rampal72 @boman_irani @isha_konnects @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @jaduakhtar @rajeevsurti @ganeshhhegde." 

Fans flooded the comments section on Farhan's tweet and asked him when will Don 3 release. "Waiting for next Don 3 please," wrote one fan. While another requested, "Need the 3rd installment ASAP, plsssss." A fan had a message for Farhan as he tweeted, "I hope @FarOutAkhtar doesn't say that "Don 3" ko lana mushkil hi nahi na mumkin hai."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post on 14 years of Don:

Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "It's #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever!"

Check it out: 

Are you a fan of the Don franchise? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

YESSS. We want #Don3 with #ShahYanka

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Means 14 years SRK-PeeCee affair also. What a shame!

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

They were nvr dating.

