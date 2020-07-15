Farhan Akhtar is missing his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara crew as film clocks 9 years; Zoya Akhtar gets nostalgic

While Farhan Akhtar shared the film's poster and thanked his fans for the immense love, Zoya Akhtar shares unseen photos from the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zoya Akhtar's 2011 directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which took us through the beautiful locales of Spain clocks nine years today. Yes, you heard that right! 9! The director took to Instagram and went down memory lane as she shared some never before seen photos of Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and . She also gave behind the scenes glimpses of while shooting the famed Tomatina festival. The black and white shots of the cast will simply put a smile on your face.

As for Farhan, the actor shared the film's poster and thanked his fans for the immense love the film has received over the years. He wrote, "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD." Katrina Kaif dropped hearts in the comments section and called it 'The Best'.

Among the many BTS photos shared by Zoya, one picture is of the popular sky blue colour car in which the trio cruise through Spain. She also shared a shot of the film's key moments 'water' 'air' and 'earth'.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post and some unseen photos shared by Zoya below:

