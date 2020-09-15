Farhan Akhtar mourns staff member's loss who once took him to school: Lucky to have had you grace our lives

Farhan Akhtar's sentiments were echoed by sister Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi as well who took to the comments section to mourn their staff member's loss.

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram today to pen a heartfelt note for one of his staff members who passed away. The actor mourned his loss and shared a picture in his memory as he thanked him for all the love he has given the family. Farhan wrote, "Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit ‘Funky Town’!"

Farhan further added, "You were always smiling, just like in this picture. From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in Peace." Farhan's sentiments were also echoed by his sister Zoya Akhtar and others.

She commented with a heart emoji in the comments section whereas Shabana Azmi commented, "You speak for all of us Farhan . Ramu was one of the most trustworthy, loyal, sincere people I ever knew. We have lost a very dear family member." Anil Kapoor wrote, "So sad .. great guy .. ever smiling .. will miss him .. rip Ramu." Arjun Rampal also condoled his demise and wrote, "RIP Ramu."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post below:

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on 40th birthday with romantic post: You’ll have my shoulder to lean on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×