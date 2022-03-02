Farhan Akhtar offers condolences on death of Indian student In Ukraine: Feel terrible

On March 01, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that an Indian national lost his life in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they were in touch with the student's family. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed in a tweet. Soon as the news surfaced, several celebrities took to their social media handles and expressed grief. Actor Farhan Akhtar also offered condolences over the demise of the Indian student, who lost his life in Kharkiv. Naveen Shekharappa hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and was studying medicine in Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan condoled his demise and wrote, "An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon."

For the unversed, earlier this week, the Russian military attacked Ukraine. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government has been putting in efforts to evacuate the trapped Indians from the war-hit country. The Union Government launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from Ukraine. On Saturday, Indian citizens in the war-torn country breathed a sigh of relief as the first evacuation aircraft to Mumbai took off. The Ministry of External Affairs verified the news on Saturday morning. For the uninitiated, Air India dispatched two planes to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar goofs around with Shibani Dandekar in unseen photo from their Mehendi ceremony