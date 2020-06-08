Farhan Akhtar is one proud son as he congratulates Javed Akhtar on winning the Richard Dawkins Award

Farhan Akhtar congratulates Javed Akhtar on being the first-ever Indian to have been honoured with the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking, scrutinising religious dogma, encouraging human progress and humanist values.

On Sunday, celebrated poet, lyricist, and writer of the Indian cinema Javed Akhtar was felicitated with the Richard Dawkins Award. Javed Akhtar who is also a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award and five National film awards, was honoured with the prestigious award for critical thinking, scrutinising religious dogma, encouraging human progress, and humanist values. Being the first-ever Indian to have received the Richard Dawkins Award, Javed Akhtar has made the entire film fraternity proud of his achievement.

Celebrating this special thing, Javed Akhtar's son and actor, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar penned a sweet note congratulating his 'pa' on achieving this special award. Sharing a picture of Javed Akhtar, Farhan wrote, "Congratulations pa.. for being the first Indian to receive the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking and advancing humanist values. You absolutely and unequivocally deserve it. So so proud. (with two heart emojis)". Not only him but even Javed Saab's daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar expressing her excitement on her father winning this award, wrote, "So my dad just won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for Critical Thinking and advancing Humanist Values. He is the only Indian to have done so. Previous recipients include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Christopher Hitchens. Super excited for him (with a heart emoji)".

For the uninitiated, the Richard Dawkins Award is named after the world-renowned biologist and is presented to those who endorse secularism, rationalism and science. It is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI). According to the CFI press release "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead."

