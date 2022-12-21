Farhan Akhtar pens appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo, earns likes from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

On this development, some critics, as per some news reports, blamed Ronaldo for his poor performance. However, a section of Ronaldo fans has come out in support of the ace Portuguese footballer. And now, in the latest development, Farhan Akhtar has joined the bandwagon of his supporters.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was full of surprises and shocks. While Lionel Messi and his Argentinian team won the title in Qatar, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ’s journey in the tournament came to an end after Portugal was defeated in the semi-final round. Soon after Portugal’s team failed to qualify in the round, Ronaldo appeared unconsolable and was left in tears as his dream of clinching the world cup title came to an end.

Farhan Akhtar pens down an appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo

Farhan on Wednesday dropped an emotional post for Ronaldo which read, “This is a @cristiano Ronaldo appreciation post. This guy has given his life to the game and set standards of skill, athleticism, and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasize about. It’s so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It’s so easy to forget how fortunate we’ve been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, sacrifices, hard work, and constant improvement through self-analysis.”

“It annoys the hell out of me to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been. Not one of them could last a day in his shoes. I don’t know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported. I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do,” he wrote.

Farhan’s post has been liked by 2 lakh people at the moment including legendary cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.