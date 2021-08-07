Farhan Akhtar pens a heartfelt note for daughter Shakya’s 21st birthday: Love you more with each passing day

Farhan Akhtar is a proud father of daughters Shakya and Akira and he leaves no stone unturned to express his love for them. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor often takes to Instagram to share adorable pics with his daughters which often taken the social media by a storm. So, as Farhan’s eldest daughter Shakya has turned 21 year older today, the happy father made sure to shower birthday love on his darling daughter and expressed how proud he is to see her grow.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pics of the birthday girl. The first picture was a throwback picture wherein Farhan was seen posing with his little girl. In other pics, Farhan gave a glimpse how his little girl has transformed into a beautiful and independent lady. Farhan wrote, “Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa”

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for daughter Shakya’s 21st birthday:

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently making the headlines for his love affair with Shibani Dandekar. The two have been dating each other for a while and Farhan’s daughter have also given a go ahead to the relationship. And while there are speculations about the couple tying the knot soon, Shibani has stated that wedding is not on the cards anytime soon. “Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet,” she was quoted saying to Bollywood Bubble.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar reveals he intends to direct again; Is constantly asked about Dil Chahta Hai 2, Don 3