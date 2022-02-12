Farhan Akhtar pens a sweet note for his daughter Akira’s 15th birthday; Says ‘I love you’

Farhan Akhtar has been one of the actors in Bollywood who is also known for his image of a doting father. The actor is a proud daddy to daughters Shakya and Akira and he doesn’t miss out on a chance to shower love on them. From spending time with his darling daughters to penning sweet notes for them on social media, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor is often seen dishing out major father goals. And Farhan is once again making the headlines as his younger daughter Akira turned a year older today.

Being the doting father that he is, Farhan took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful selfie with Akira. In the pic, Farhan was flaunting his long hair and beaded look and was all smiles as he posed with his darling daughter. In the caption, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor showered birthday love on Akira and wrote, “Happy 15th @akiraakhtar .. you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted. For now, let me say.. I love you” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post for Akira:

Meanwhile, Farhan has also been making the headlines for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar. The couple, who have been dating each other for a while now, are set to tie the knot on February 21. The news was confirmed by Javed Akhtar in a conversation with the Bombay Times. He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people”.

