Farhan Akhtar poses with daughters, Shibani's dance with Javed, Hrithik Roshan grooving; Inside Wedding Photos

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all over the news today. After all, the newlyweds, who had taken their nuptial vows on February 19, have taken the social media by a storm as they have shared pics from their dreamy wedding on their respective social media handles. In fact, moments after sharing pics of the precious moments from his D-Day with Shibani, Farhan has also shared some more pics on Instagram which features special moments of the newlyweds with their family members and close friends.

In one of the pics, Farhan was seen posing with his groom squad as they all posed in a black suit for the camera. This much talked about wedding also featured a priceless moment wherein bride Shibani was seen dancing with Javed Akhtar. On the other hand, Farhan was also seen setting the dance floor on fire as he grooved with Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan as they recreated the latter’s famous Ek Pal Ka Jeena step. The precious moments didn’t end here as the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also shared some candid moments with Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha and the girl gang. Amid this, Farhan’s cute pic with daughters Akira and Shakya also grabbed the eyeballs as it was all about father and daughter’s love.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post:

To note, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s traditional wedding was followed by a civil wedding on Monday. Post the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds had stepped out to meet the paps and were also spotted distributing sweets. In fact, Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar had also hosted a grand post-wedding bask for the couple recently to celebrate their new journey.

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar shares beautiful pics from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar and its straight out of a dream

