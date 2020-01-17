Farhan Akhtar posts an adorable wish for Javed Akhtar on his birthday; Shibani Dandekar is all hearts for it

On the occasion of Javed Akhtar's birthday, his son and actor Farhan Akhtar has shared an adorable picture of Javed Saab with Farhan's kids.

Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turns a year older today. A recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Award, Javed Akhtar rings in his 75th birthday today. On the occasion of Javed Akhtar's birthday, his son and actor Farhan Akhtar has shared an adorable picture of Javed Saab with Farhan's kids. While Javed Akhtar is sitting on a chair, grand-daughters Shakya and Akira stand behind him posing for a perfect picture.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, "75 years of ‘Jadoo’ .. love you pa. Happy birthday." As soon as Farhan shared his wish for his father, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar commented with hearts on his post. Recently, in an interview, Javed Akhtar opened up about Farhan and Shibani getting married to each other. He said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for Javed Akhtar:

On the work front, Farhan is reuniting with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the second time in Toofan after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He is all set to play the role of a boxer in Toofan. Apart from Farhan, the movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Farhan, Rakeysh and Ritesh, Toofan is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Farhan has often shared videos while prepping up for the film and his intense workout regime which has made his fans excited for the movie.

