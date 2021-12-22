Farhan Akhtar posts a cute picture of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, asks 'no christmas cheer?'

The best time of the year is here! Christmas bells are already ringing, and people around the world are ready for some festivities with their loved ones during the last few days of the year. Another person who seems to be super pumped up about Santa’s yearly visit is none other than Farhan Akhtar who even showed his beautiful Christmas tree on his Instagram stories. What’s more, he is on a mission to make people around hime excited as well. Recently, Farhan posted a cute grumpy picture of his ladylove Shibani Dandekar and cutely asked her to cheer up!

Shibani Dandekar is the epitome of elegance in the pic shared by her beau Farhan Akhtar. With her hair pushed to one side, and her face propped up by one of her hands, Shibani looks no less than a retro actress in the black and white picture. The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor, putting emphasis on his ladylove’s cute grumpy face, penned down a funny caption. In his caption, he asked, “No Christmas cheer??? @shibanidandekar." Okay, we gotta give it to the king of PDA, this is hands down couple goals!

Check Farhan's post here:



On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar has commenced working on his next directorial, the much-awaited Jee Le Zaraa, a story that depicts the story of three girlfriends. The film will mark Farhan’s return to the director’s seat after almost a decade. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra will star in the film. The shoot of the movie will commence in 2022.

