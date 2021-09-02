Farhan Akhtar promises to never leave Shibani Dandekar ‘alone anywhere’ as she poses in NYC

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are head over heels in love with each other. Their social media posts are proof of it. The couple seems to be in a celebratory mode after the big news of Netflix tying up with Farhan’s Excel Entertainment to begin a multi-year partnership came out. Well, one of the projects is Dabba Cartel and it looks like Shibani has landed in NYC for this project with her beau. She took to her Instagram to post a picture of her from what looked like an apartment in NYC. But what caught our attention was Farhan’s comment on the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani Dandekar posted a black and white picture of her standing in front of a big glass window. She looked out at the city in the picture. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Where dreams began and lessons were learnt ! A city that engulfed me yet somehow shaped me.. i’ve never felt safer or more at home ..thank you for teaching me so much.. blessed to have you be a part of my journey.. life has come full circle.. #DabbaCartel photo cred - the one and only Farhan J Akhtar”. Farhan immediately took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations on #DabbaCartel and you’re never be alone in nyc or anywhere anymore”. To this Shibani replied with a “love you”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries, beginning with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

Dabba Cartel tells the story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. Set in the backdrop of 1960’s Mumbai, Queen Of The Hill is about style, ambition, love and friendship. It chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

