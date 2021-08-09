Farhan Akhtar raises a toast to his first movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ as Excel Entertainment clocks 20 years

Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment completed 20 years and the actor is all excited. On Monday morning, the actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, thanking the ones who have supported him throughout the journey. The actor also remembered his first film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Using the hashtag 20YearsOfExcel, Farhan wrote, “And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you.” The Toofan star also thanked his audience for the enormous support. Continuing his statement, he said, “And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, 2 decades later is that we’re just getting started. Let’s fly..”

Score of fans and Bollywood buffs swamped Farhan's Twitter post with comments. One of the users wrote, “What a film. Few films have a special place in your heart. Dil Chahta Hai is one of it.” Another fan said, “Congratulations, God bless you. Keep inspiring.” The post also garnered the attention of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and . Celebs took to their Twitter handle and congratulated Farhan . Even Rakul Preet commented on Farhan’s post, “Congratulations and here is to many more beautiful years of making memorable films” along with a heart emoticon.

#20YearsOfExcelhttps://t.co/2QlzqqlYdA @ritesh_sid @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/F9LUiNje1f — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2021

T 3992 - #20YearsOfExcel Congratulationshttps://t.co/glHDnVYCUp@ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 9, 2021

Excel-ent 20 years, you guys! Take a bow #20YearsOfExcel @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovieshttps://t.co/rigrN7sYHT — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 9, 2021 From Dil Chahta Hai to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Gully Boy, Excel Entertainment has given Bollywood buffs many engaging movies over the years.

