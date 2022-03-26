Farhan Akhtar recalls his first date with Shibani Dandekar: It was very awkward, I wasn’t talking at all

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are happily married for over a month now and the couple is enjoying this new phase of their lives to the fullest. To note, Farhan and Shibani had tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their respective family and close friends from the industry. In fact, Farhan and Shibani are often seen sharing beautiful pics from their D-Day on social media. However, not much has been known about their love story.

Now, in his interview with CNN News18, Farhan opened up about the same and recalled his first date with Shibani. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor stated their first date was quite awkward as he didn’t say anything at all during the date. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head,” Farhan was quoted saying to CNN News18.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani are often seen sharing mushy posts for each other on social media. Of late, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor had shared a beautiful pic from their wedding ceremony wherein Shibani was seen cheering and Farhan couldn’t take his eyes off her. Besides, he had also opened up on life after marrying his ladylove and said that it feels great with her.

