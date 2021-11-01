Farhan Akhtar on response to Alia, Katrina, Priyanka's Jee Le Zaraa: There's space for stories about girls

A film announcement of 2021 that made it to the headlines for weeks is Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa. Bringing together 3 female superstars of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar returns to direction with this road trip film about 3 girls. The quirky announcement and the post by Priyanka Chopra after the big reveal with Katrina and Alia went on to trend for days a few months ago. Now, in a recent chat, Farhan Akhtar has opened up about the response to the announcement and the need for films about women.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Farhan said that he was 'overjoyed' by the response to the Jee Le Zaraa announcement featuring Katrina, Alia and Priyanka. Further, he told the daily that the response to the announcement made him feel that there is space for such stories. He said, "I am overjoyed at the response to the announcement. It goes to show that there is space for stories about girls going out and doing their thing." He further revealed that he plans to take begin production of Jee Le Zaraa by the latter part of 2022.

On making a film about 3 women, penned by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Farhan told the daily that films about women must be made as its important for a creative balance. He said, "Whether it’s a drama, comedy or thriller, [there should be] films made about women. That balance is healthy for the creative world. Where you have the male point of view, you also have the female point of view on things. Emotionally, the construct of the two is similar (on a certain plane) yet different. To see the world through women’s eyes is important in popular culture. The more we (embrace) it, the healthier it will be for society."

Talking about Jee Le Zaraa, the announcement of the film came with a video featuring Alia, Katrina and Priyanka. It hinted at the girls going out together for a road trip. The film is being penned by Reema Kagti, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and it will be backed by Excel Entertainment. The film is expected to release in 2023.

