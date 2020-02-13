Farhan Akhtar reunites with ex wife Adhuna Bhabani for daughter Akira’s birthday; Strikes perfect family pose

Farhan Akhtar celebrates daughter Akira’s birthday with ex wife Adhuna Bhabani and shares an adorable picture from the celebration.

Farhan Akhtar is one actor in Bollywood that perfectly describes the term ‘family man’. The superstar has not just been an ideal son and brother or a romantic beau, but he is also a daughter father to daughter Shakaya and Akira. In fact, he never leaves a chance to spend some quality time with his ladies and shares an oh-so-amazing bond with them. So, as his daughter Akira turned 13 lately, the Rock On star made sure to give her some family time.

Interestingly, he reunited with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani to made Akira’s birthday more special and the trio was seen having a gala time together. Farhan even shared a perfect family picture on social media as he sent his best wishes to his princess. In the picture, the director turned actor was seen posing with the birthday girl and ex-wife Adhuna. In the caption, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara advised her to pursue her dreams fearlessly. Furthermore, he also assured the teenager to always have her back along with Adhuna. “Mama @iadhuna & I are always by your side,” Farhan added.

To recall, Farhan and Adhuna had shocked everyone after they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage in 2016. The couple was granted a divorce in 2017 on mutual grounds and they have been maintaining cordial terms ever since. Meanwhile, Farhan has found love in VJ Shibani Dandekar and the two are going strong with the relationship as of now.

Talking about the work front, Farhan is currently working on Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s sports drama Toofan. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie will feature Farhan in the role of a boxer and will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

